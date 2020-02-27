Free Stanford global studies events at Encina Commons

The prominent Russian writer and critic of imperialism Mikhail Shishkin will be giving a conference titled ”Poets and Czars: From Pushkin to Putin, the sad tale of democracy in Russia” on Feb. 28 from noon to 1:15 p.m.

According to the Global Studies website, Shishkin, who has been awarded all three of Russia’s prestigious literary awards, will discuss how leaders of Russia ”bowed to poets” and what ”the political responsibilities of intellectuals in Russia” are in regard to discussing and combating the suppression of free speech within the country.

Maria Paula Bertran, Law and Society associate professor at the University of São Paulo, will hold a lecture titled ”The Invisible Housing Crisis in Brazil” on Feb. 28 from 12:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.

Professor Bertran ”has been developing studies that link the decline of social wealth with corruption in the banking sector,” according to the Global Studies website, and will elaborate on the ”institutional imbalance between the reality in the streets and the official data reality” in regard to regulation of information held by the Brazilian Central Bank.

Alena Ledeva, professor of Politics and Society at University College London, will be discussing the failed efforts to rid governments of corruption in ”Global Corruption versus National Isolationism” on March 2 from noon to 1:15 p.m.

Professor Ledeva ”is an internationally renowned expert on informal governance in Russia and beyond” and will deliberate on corruption within the European Union, as well as the ”factors behind the resilience of corruption” during the event, according to the Global Studies website.

The events held by Shishkin and professor Ledeva is funded by the Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies.

The event held by professor Bertran is funded by the Center for Latin American Studies.