SJCC Vietnamese Student Association to celebrate Lunar New Year

San Jose City College Vietnamese Student Association will celebrate their first Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 6.

Lunar New Year is the first day of the Lunar Calendar. It is very important for everybody to go back home on these days.

Countries that use the lunar calendar will celebrate this event, especially Vietnam and China.

“Although the Lunar New Year celebration had passed during the winter break (Jan. 25), we want to present our culture to everybody,” SJCC counselor Thuy Cao said.

Cao is in charge of this event.

Not only Vietnamese students, but also Vietnamese staff on campus will help to present the celebration.

“VSA is going to collaborate with the Asian Pacific American Association,” Cao said.

The event will be held in the Student Center today from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

VSA President Ly Truong said this was not the first time that SJCC has celebrated this festival.

“Nihonkai, a Japanese club, already celebrated the Lunar New Year festival three years ago,” Truong said. “But this is the first time that our club will officially hold this event.”

Food and other activities related to the Lunar New Year will happen during this event.

“There will be martial arts performances along with fashion shows,” Truong said. “Vietnamese students are going to wear Ao Dai to dance and sing, and we also have red envelopes and bingo board game with prizes for everybody.”