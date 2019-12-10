Jags speakout

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Why do you listen to music? And what type?



“In listening to music I listen to the rhythm instead of the lyrics. Oldies ‘70s and current the rap and hip- hop.” Said Administration of Justice major Jorge Lopez Artea, age 23.

“To help me feel emotion and to help relax me for the day. I listen to R&B, rap, hip-hop and pop.” said Business of administration major Hugo Martinez, age 22.

“Music helps me focused and in my own zone even when I’m around people and put headphones to finish my work. I listen to pretty much anything. But to focus I listen to slow jams.” said Pre-nursing major Sara Tran