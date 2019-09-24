Weather in the Amazon Rain forest

Trees in the Amazon Rain forest can make their own rain. In the rain forest, rain can begin early. The reason for that is because the moisture from their trees allow rain to begin two to three months before winds bring in moist air from the ocean. Early moisture in the atmosphere had occurred in the Amazon, but scientists weren’t sure why. All that could be seen is the water vapor, but we don’t know where it comes from. The ones who suspect moisture might be water vapor released during photosynthesis were the researchers. The cloud that the trees make can have other effects with the weather. As those clouds release rain, the air rises and triggers circulation. People believe that this circulation is enough to trigger a shift in wind patterns that will bring in an increased amount of moisture from the ocean. Plants can play an active role in regulating rainfall that people have to take account of in order to prevent problems from occurring in the future.