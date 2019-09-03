Guideline for students to have a successful semester at college
September 3, 2019
The pathway to success at SJCC is all about mindset; having an optimistic outlook can greatly increase your chances of getting through the semester without dropping any of your classes. Similarly, having a negative attitude
in regards to showing up to class and doing classwork will significantly increase your chances of skipping a class or even dropping a class.
The beginning of the semester is vital to your success on campus and if you are able to build a good foundation in the early weeks it will be of great benefit toward the end of the semester.
A 20-year-old computer science major who wishes
to remain anonymous said, “Basically, you have to know your schedule; make sure
you know what time your class starts and where it’s located. Also, if you have any questions, maintain contact with your teacher by checking to see what time they’re available.”
It is definitely important to know the ins-and-outs of your schedule, because if you do not know where your classroom
is located before the semester starts, and the time it starts, you will probably show up late to class on the first day. If you do that, the only thing you’ll be successful at is being late.
It is also important to stay in contact with your professor because they are there to make sure you learn the material. If you are having trouble with the material, or if you just have a question, speak up.
Lastly, if you are anxious about the social challenges of college, you are going to college in order to learn, not socialize. If you happen to socialize with others, that is just a bonus. College is for your benefit so do the work and pay attention you will be successful.
