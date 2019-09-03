Guideline for students to have a successful semester at college

The pathway to success at SJCC is all about mindset; having an optimistic outlook can greatly increase your chances of getting through the semester without dropping any of your classes. Similarly, having a negative attitude

in regards to showing up to class and doing classwork will significantly increase your chances of skipping a class or even dropping a class.

The beginning of the semester is vital to your success on campus and if you are able to build a good foundation in the early weeks it will be of great benefit toward the end of the semester.