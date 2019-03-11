Local artists to release EP soon

We Finna Get Litty, the San Jose, CA West Coast 420 Hip Hop duo is Mr. Smooth and Young T. Shawn Stewart (Mr. Smooth) and Titus Whitehead (Young T) opened a performance for Anerae VeShaughn AKA X-Raided Feb. 15th inside Back Bar Sofa located in city of San Jose, CA. “X-Raided is one of the best rappers of Sacramento, CA, West Coast rap, and the

hip hop and rap industry” said Nu.Ricks.com.

X-Raided did release more than 20 albums straight out

of prison. VeShaughn was incarcerated for murder since 1992, but he managed to maintain his innocence throughout his incarceration. In 1992, X-Raided album “Psycho Active” was

used against him as proof that he committed the murder according to the media.

X-Raided was finally released in late September 2018.

Since then, X released a new song and video, and started planning, moving forward with a come back tour. According

to Nu.Ricks.com, organizer of X-Raided performing live, it was said that this is a once in a quarter century chance to see a legend of the rap game live!