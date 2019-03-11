Echoes were probably Virginia’s

A celebration memorial service in the San Jose City College Art Gallery on Friday, Feb. 8 allowed several dozen friends, colleagues and family members to participate in lighthearted disputes over who knew Virginia Scales, former dean of Language Arts and ESL instructor, the longest.

Scales passed away on Oct. 6, 2018 at age 84. An activist, mentor, educator and friend, she was remembered by many during the two-hour event for her civility and labor advocacy. She left several legacies, and the potent community she built continues to breathe through the laughter of her friends.

SJCC was professed to be her second home, and Ron Levesque, a former ESL instructor, said that Scales liked to say that “she knew where the bodies were buried.” Chuckles and nods followed: a testament to the jovial spirit and range of Scales’ influence.

Scales spent more than three decades at SJCC. One of her many projects to enrich and educate her environment was fighting to keep the SJCC journalism department alive. When it was threatened with closure, she wrote a program review and argued that the voice of the students through the SJCC Times ought to persist.