Climate change is an emergency

Scientists say that global warming is responsible for: the collapse of ecosystems, rising ocean temperatures, increasing ocean acidity, sea levels rising, deadlier wildfires, more catastrophic storms, and lengthier more severe droughts. Scientists also agree that many unintended consequences are occurring, as a result of these changes.

Hundreds of experts from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have given an overly optimistic estimate that, if carbon emissions are not curbed drastically by the year 2030 the effects of climate change will become irreversible. If seven of ten Americans believe the science, that man-made climate change is real, why does it seem as if there is no urgency to address this issue?

One explanation to this question is that reality is often disregarded by those who have power to enact a Green New Deal. Enacting such a deal seems impossible considering the fact that President Trump has once again failed to acknowledge the severity of climate change by confusing climate with weather. Weather is the condition of the atmosphere over any given moment in time, while climate is how the atmosphere behaves over a designated longer period of time.