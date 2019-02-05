Jim Acosta Receives Award For Excellence

BY JERRALD MCMILLON (JERRALD SANDERS) TIMES STAFF

Student journalists of San Jose City College attend- ed a presentation by American journalist and CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta at San Jose State University on Oct. 25 inside the Hammer Theater, where he discussed his concerns with the high amount of threats that journalists all over the country are facing.

Acosta received the 2018 William Randolph Hearst Award for “Excellence in Professional Journalism” on Thursday evening Oct. 25.

William Hearst Endowment for visiting professionals focuses on bringing distinguished individuals to campus to provide inspiration and expert guidance on career success based on ethical and responsible public service through the media.

Acosta criticized the rhetoric used by president Trump, who calls CNN the disgusting news media and dishonest news, and its journalists liars. Acosta criticized rhetoric by president who calls journalists the enemy of the people, resulting in the crowds chant “CNN sucks.”