Jim Acosta Receives Award For Excellence
CNN Chief White House Correspondent gives presentation at San Jose State University
February 5, 2019
Filed under Campus Life
BY JERRALD MCMILLON (JERRALD SANDERS) TIMES STAFF
Student journalists of San Jose City College attend- ed a presentation by American journalist and CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta at San Jose State University on Oct. 25 inside the Hammer Theater, where he discussed his concerns with the high amount of threats that journalists all over the country are facing.
Acosta received the 2018 William Randolph Hearst Award for “Excellence in Professional Journalism” on Thursday evening Oct. 25.
William Hearst Endowment for visiting professionals focuses on bringing distinguished individuals to campus to provide inspiration and expert guidance on career success based on ethical and responsible public service through the media.
Acosta criticized the rhetoric used by president Trump, who calls CNN the disgusting news media and dishonest news, and its journalists liars. Acosta criticized rhetoric by president who calls journalists the enemy of the people, resulting in the crowds chant “CNN sucks.”
Acosta talked about how fake news has revolutionized the real world. Acosta advises to “stay strong and committed to speaking the truth.”
Having a strong receptiveness to constructive criticism from editors, mentors and people that you’ll meet along the way, and having an open mindset were the piece of advice Acosta gave to the future journalists.
Born April. 7, 1971, in Washington, D.C, and father of two children, Acosta was raised as Christian by his conservative parents.
Acosta gained his education in Annandale High School before going on and graduating from James Madison University with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and a minor in political science.
Many people attended the event and the crowd’s reaction was positive.
“To be a journalist I think you have to be commit- ted to trying to do things straight down the middle, being fair, being objective and being accurate,” Acosta said.
The administration doesn’t stop real journalists to stop seeking the truth, he said, “we are becoming more determined than ever to keep fighting for the truth.”
