Super Bowl Fun Facts

Kayne Gallegos, Times StaffDecember 20, 2018Leave a Comment

Significant Black figures
December 20, 2018

The Big Game is an American classic, here are things you might not know

Super Bowl Fun Facts

The First Super Bowl was played in 1966, Between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. To qualify, the teams had to be the champions of their respective leagues, the National Football League and the American Football League.

 

It is played on the first Sunday in February, with the correlation football season starting after the previous year’s Labor Day. Because the football seasons stretch from one calendar year to another, Super Bowls use roman numerals to identify them.

 

Commercials are a big part of the entertainment. Companies often are restricted from using the term “Super Bowl,” and must refer to it as something else. As it is one of the most televised events in America, commercial spots can cost millions of dollars.

 

The day the game is played is the second highest day for American food consumption, with the first being Thanksgiving.

 

The New England Patriots have the most appearances, with 10, winning half of them, at five. The Pittsburgh Steelers have the most Super Bowl wins, at six. The Detroit Lions are the oldest franchise to never appear in a Super Bowl game.

