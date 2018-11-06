The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times

Menu

Reflections on the Tree of Life Congregation massacre in Pittsburgh

Michelle Blair, Times ContributorNovember 6, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






More stories from Michelle Blair

Former and current students speak at transgender awareness event
December 7, 2017

Let’s be there for each other

World Jewish Congress

World Jewish Congress

Campus Family:  

I am heartbroken, devastated, shocked, disgusted and worried about the slippery slope. 

My stepson, who is not Jewish, lives in Pittsburgh, in Squirrel Hill, and works at a music school for youth directly across the street from the Tree of Life Congregation, where he was teaching on Saturday morning, Oct. 27, at 10:20 a.m., as the massacre was taking place. He is fine, if shaken up. He told me about how his school was on lockdown; and how, without knowing much of what was going on outside, everyone seemed to cohere, children, parents, teachers, caregivers. How what was clearly most important was that they were simply near each other, everyone, in community.

Lately, well before this latest massacre, with all of the other massacres, and hate parades, and police profiling and brutality, and governmental turn-of-affairs, I’ve been feeling fairly demoralized teaching Critical Thinking. Used to be I’d feel proud when we’d learn about the underpinnings of government; the U.S.’s reasoned choice for a nascent Democracy; how the Declaration of Independence, despite what some consider to be its rhetorical limitations (e.g. “all men”); and, importantly, the actions of some truly fearless souls could ultimately spark the Civil Rights and Labor and Women’s and LGBTQ movements. 

Used to be I’d see what seemed to be natural and inevitable progress. I just always assumed that freedoms would remain free, and beget more freedoms. Reading and discussing these texts and concepts now, well …  I wonder what teaching critical thinking will look like in 10 years, 50 years, 100 years – let alone next week. 

To use a cliché: Time will tell. We’ll only know when we see it as an overview – the country’s rises, falls, and, god-willing, rises again. Maybe such changes are even more inevitable than freedoms granted. 

 At times in my life, and especially now, I have thought about those days after the Weimar Republic and before the Holocaust – from which my Jewish family was saved because of their earlier immigration from Hungary to the U.S. in the 1920s. I have wondered how Jews and other scapegoats made their decisions to stay or leave their homes. 

I have wondered how those who were not targeted by the Nazis determined what kinds of actions they would take. I’d like to think that, constricted to a concentration camp, I would have been resourceful and hardy, would have maintained some kind of inner faith and belief in what is good. But I doubt it. 

I’d like to think that if I were a non-Jew, whether a mere citizen or a person with a modicum of power, I would have hidden and smuggled Jews, used any and all secretive and treacherous measures to keep innocent people alive.  Sadly, I also doubt that would be me. Because I’m just too scared. 

My skills and especially my bravery are limited.  Instead, I do this – use my many words to express something.  And teach.  Continue to teach Critical Thinking.  

 

Below, you will find the names of those whose lives were taken on Saturday at the Tree of Life. You will note their ages. At 97, Rose Mallinger was the oldest, and … it’s unbelievable to write this … she was a Holocaust survivor.  

The New York Times published this opinion piece https://nyti.ms/2EWeb78 about how the members of the Squirrel Hill community are being and have always been “there” for each other in community, just as my step-son spoke of those people standing together at his music school. 

Let us all be there for each other, in whatever subtle and bold ways that we can be.

  Michelle Blair is an English Faculty at San Jose City College

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Tags:

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Election 2018: Newsom and Cox battle for California

  In the 2018 midterm elections, voters in California will elect a candidate to succeed Jerry Brown as governor in addition to deciding on pro...

Dia de los muertos at SJCC

For those who observe Dia de los Muertos, there will be related events host on the San Jose City College campus during the week. Dia de los Muertos...

SJCC trip to japan

Spearheaded by the San Jose City College Nihon-Kai Club, a trip to japan is being prepared during the winter intersession in early 2019. the trip i...

San Jose lifts billboard ban
San Jose lifts billboard ban
Remembering Virginia Scales
Remembering Virginia Scales

Other stories filed under Opinion

A difference in the American dream

In ancient Greek mythology, the forces of nature are explained as gods. The titan Atlas stood in the mountains of Northern Africa and held the sky up ...

Understanding The 14th Amendment and What it Says About Birthright Citizenship

On Monday, President Trump announced to Axios on HBO that he would pursue an executive order to outlaw birthright citizenship just before the election...

Kaepernick’s protest inspires and incites

Football quarterback Colin Kaepernick and the Nike Ad will be remembered as this generation’s Tommie Smith and John Carlos moment in the 1968 Olympi...

The Importance of the Media

When he was still merely a Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump popularized the term “fake news” - a term he still uses today, even as ...

Staff Takes on Halloween
Staff Takes on Halloween
Navigate Left

  • News

    Election 2018: Newsom and Cox battle for California

  • Briefs

    Dia de los muertos at SJCC

  • Briefs

    SJCC trip to japan

  • Reflections on the Tree of Life Congregation massacre in Pittsburgh

    News

    San Jose lifts billboard ban

  • Reflections on the Tree of Life Congregation massacre in Pittsburgh

    News

    Remembering Virginia Scales

  • Reflections on the Tree of Life Congregation massacre in Pittsburgh

    News

    ESL equals social justice for immigrants.

  • Briefs

    Times wins awards

  • Reflections on the Tree of Life Congregation massacre in Pittsburgh

    Briefs

    SJCC DJ Big Nick interviews journalism students

  • Reflections on the Tree of Life Congregation massacre in Pittsburgh

    Briefs

    HVAC program ranked 5th in the nation

  • Reflections on the Tree of Life Congregation massacre in Pittsburgh

    Briefs

    Cosmetology ranked 3rd in the nation

Navigate Right
Translate »
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956
Reflections on the Tree of Life Congregation massacre in Pittsburgh