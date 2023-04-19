SJCC ridden with grief

Escobar was outwardly passionate about minority communities and often spoke up in defense of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals that helps Dreamers to stay in the country.

San Jose Evergreen Community College District Vice Chancellor of Administrative Services Jorge Escobar has passed away, announced by the district on April 18.

In an email to the district, a statement was released that Escobar passed away in a tragic accident while on vacation in Mexico.

“Those who worked closely with Jorge or had experience with him know that he was an extremely talented administrator who embodied a rare combination of professional and interpersonal skills,” the email read. “Jorge was known for his kindness, generosity and sense of humor.”

Escobar leaves behind his wife, Veronica, and their children, Andrea and Diego. The family asks for privacy at this time.

SJCC President Rowena Tomaneng had no comment but told The Times she will make a statement in the near future.

Escobar was Acting President of San Jose City College from June 2018 – Feb. 2019 when he was promoted to Vice Chancellor. He was in charge of District Police, Fiscal Services, and Maintenance within the district.

“Vice Chancellor Escobar will be missed but his impact on SJCC will live on,” Associated Student Government Chief Justice Vitumbiko Kambilonje said. “May he rest in peace.”

Details on a memorial service are still to come.

The City College Times offers their condolences to the community as everyone feels the loss of a friend and colleague.