SJCC Women’s Basketball Team slam dunks

SJCC Women’s Basketball Team takes to the court during the first home game.

The San Jose City College Jaguars Women’s Basketball Team defeated Las Positas College Hawks at their first home game on Nov. 2. Growing with excitement, fans expressed that they couldn’t wait till the first women’s basketball game to start.

“It’s our season opener and we have a great returning group of sophomores. We’ve added a fantastic freshman group and so we’re really looking for an exciting year here at City College for women’s basketball,” said Head Coach Terri Oberg-Hearn.

Oberg-Hearn has been with the college for 34-years preparing the girls for yet another season.

“Las Positas might get tired,” said Dante Henley, a fan who attended the game.

At first glance, any fan attending such as Henley said they saw that the Jags going in had an advantage in numbers. The Jags had a total number of 12 players while the Hawks only had seven players, one who was not even playing, meaning the team had less players to rotate during the game if needed.

The Jaguars took an early lead against the Hawks in the first period having a score of 18 to 6. Both teams missed multiple shots, had turnover after turnover and fouls.

The women Jags quickly tightened up on those errors ending the first half with a score of 38-13, continuing that momentum throughout the game. “There are no star players, one group, one unison. One team,” Oberg-Hearn said.

“Our goal was to keep the girls focused and make sure we contained the ball,” said Assistant Coach Bobby Joe Ellis said.

The Hawks put up a great effort, but just couldn’t get it done against the Jaguars intense speed and quick passing game.

“We definitely have more to work on offensively and our pace needs to be faster. It’s just a lot of simple mistakes that we’re making, focusing on details,”said Hawks player Ranaye Manu.

“San Jose moved the ball a lot better. That would basically be the main reason why they won, Las Positas College came down, once past they shot right away,” Henley said.

The pressure didn’t stop Jags teammates Madison Diaz and Kira Levandoski from playing the game effectively and strengthening their chemistry with the team.

When asked her final thoughts on first home games, Kira Levandoski, jersey 21, said, “We kicked ass.”

Times Staff reporter Elizabeth Oliver contributed to this story.