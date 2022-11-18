SJCC basketball team secures a victory

The San Jose City College Men’s Basketball Team played their second game of the season on Nov. 4 in the Jaguar Gym, against opponents Feather River College, who were visiting from Quincy, California.

The SJCC Jaguars ran up and down the court, as they triumphed over Feather River College in a close game, 87-80.

The atmosphere in the gym was thrilling as students and parents supported their fellow Jaguars.

The Jaguars clinched a slight edge in a back-and-forth affair, eventually ending the first half with a score of 38-31.

Once the second half started, the game started to pick up more tension. Both teams were fighting neck-and-neck until the final buzzer, but the Jaguars came away with the win in the end.

22-year-old Forward David Galentine, senior, had an outstanding performance for the Jaguars and led them to victory with 23 points and 16 rebounds.

After the game, Galentine was asked how the team plans for their upcoming games, “We ignore the past and take one game at a time,” he said.

Galentine also expressed that he wanted SJCC fans to “Come out and watch us, come support us and we will give you a show each time you come out.”