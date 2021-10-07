“The energy is high and ready to bounce back”

The Jaguars are coming off another loss this past weekend versus Contra Costa. The final score was 30 to 7.

Los Medanos College is coming from a win against Gavilan College 38 to 29. They now hold a 1-3 record. While the Jaguars hold a 2-3 record so far this season.

“The energy is high. We’re ready to bounce back…we’re looking to find a rhythm and role with it,” Jared Julian said, quarterback for the Jarguars, when asked about the energy in the locker room for this week.

The Jaguars have struggled in games at both ends of the ball.

Julian shared the focus for this week’s practices.

“Back to basics. Football comes down to blocking and tackling. We focused on everyone doing their 1/11. Trusting your brother to do their job so the team can be successful,” he said.

Mark your calendars this Saturday, Oct. 9, kick off will be at 7 p.m. at Jaguars Stadium.