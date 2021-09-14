A vaccination mandate coming to SJCC

Student Health Service Center is located in the Student Center. The center is for all students to use for any health assistance. Students can come to the Student Health Service Center to get a physical, help with minor emergencies, and mental health.

COVID-19 vaccination has been made mandatory for students and employees at San Jose Evergreen Community College District.

SJECCD Board of Trustees in its Aug. 31 meeting passed a resolution, directing the development and implementation of a vaccine requirement for the safety of students and employees.

Student athletes are required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15, non-athlete students are required to receive at least a first dose of the vaccine by Sept. 15 and employees are required to receive at least a first dose by Oct. 1.

“Recent surges in the delta variant in California compel us to take as many measures as possible to mitigate health risks to our students and employees,” Chancellor Byron Breland wrote in a districtwide email.

The San Jose Evergreen Community College District will hold a virtual meeting Sept. 17, to update on how San Jose City College will require students to be vaccinated.

Many students and staff members offer their support to the mandate.

“I don’t have a preference, I am already vaccinated,” said Vanessa Ruiz, undecided major.

Ruiz and another SJCC student Alejandra Soto, undecided major, both said they do not really care if the mandate is required, since it would not affect them.

SJCC football player Jordan Perez , civil engineering major, said it makes him feel more safe to know other people have the vaccine.

“I feel like they have less of a chance of getting it and less of a chance for me to get it,” Perez said.

SJCC Admissions and Records assistant Shemiran Betelieh said, “I agree with the decision.”

She said she was already vaccinated, and she feels safer to know other people have the vaccine.

The district administrative team asks that anyone who has a question concerning the mandate to email [email protected] before the meeting, so they may address questions.

The meeting will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. via Zoom.

Anyone looking to schedule a vaccination appointment can visit the district website and look under “Vaccination Resources.”