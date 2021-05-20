Online and in-person classes are offered for fall 2021

Congratulations to students at San Jose City College!

After a crazy school year, summer break is finally here. Be proud of yourself for furthering your education remotely.

Fall 2021 will be offered both online and hybrid.

Classes will resume on August 30 and late start classes will start either in September, October or November. To view the list of classes, view the following links: https://evcwebs.sjeccd.edu/schedule/fall/sjcc-fall.asp and http://evcwebs.sjeccd.edu/schedule/fall/sjcc-late-start.asp.

SJCC wishes everyone a great and safe summer. We hope to see you all in fall!