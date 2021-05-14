ASG approves to endorse Equity Framework

New Equity Framework has been written up that will affect community college masterplan

SJCC’s new Dean of Academic Success and Student Equity Rene Alvarez appealed for endorsement of a new Equity Framework that will affect the future of community college curricula in the ASG virtual meeting held over Zoom on May 7.

“Once this is finalized and endorsed by all Three student governing bodies, then the next step is to take it to the College Advisory Council,” Alvarez said. “This framework will be used in our education master plan.”

Alvarez brings up the point that all California community colleges create an education master plan that lays out a curriculum that will be used in the next 10 years that defines what is determined to help students succeed and satisfy needs.

“It is actually going to be used in our governing process, assessment process and program reviews to ensure that students know what goes on in the mind of the people creating the programs and policies,” Alvarez said.

The Equity Framework

The framework is broken down into six sections such as Action, Awareness, Assessment, Achievement, Access and Advocacy.

Awareness is about building the capacity students have and being aware of each student’s strong suits and focusing on their development. This will have faculty practice ongoing equity.

Assessment is collecting data from different groups to make culturally responsive decisions.

Access focuses on finding ways to allow students to reach their goals by removing equity barriers.

“Removing those barriers. All of that will provide students achieve what their goals are and empower them to be successful. It’s not temporary, it’s sustainable,” said Alvarez.

Access is connected to the achievement section of the framework as achievement is defined in the framework and long-term success for students.

Advocacy is being sure to identify inequalities and find a solution.

“Once we learn that something is right or inequitable, we need to identify and confront it, and move beyond passivity,”Alvarez said.

Action is by implementing and mobilizing transformational change.

“Once we adopt these, then we can create microlevel metrics to create a rubric for each area, each department and each program to ensure that equity is happening there,” Alvarez said.

The microlevel rubrics will be implemented into different departments of the schools that will allow them to rate themselves based on the equity framework, then based on their rating put in the work in areas in which they can improve to better serve the student body.

“It really starts with students making sure that we’re empowering students with fair and just, well-defined, tailored, accessible and unique pathways for your success,”Alvarez said.

ASG reviewed the proposal and approved to endorse the Equity Framework.

The endorsement allows for Dean of Academic Success and Student Equity Rene Alvarez to present the framework to the board with proof of approval of the student body.