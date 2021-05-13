Events+and+news+from+SJCC

Centennial Golf Classic Tournament

The Centennial Golf Classic will be held on Monday, June 7, at San Jose Country Club to celebrate SJCC’s 100th anniversary.

The tournament focuses on providing emergency grants to help students with necessities such as food, housing, course materials, healthcare, technology and childcare, Dean of Kinesiology and Athletics Lamel Harris wrote in a district wide email.

To view sponsorship opportunities and register for the tournament, visit the SJCC Golf Classic Registration Page.

Virtual graduation and transfer celebration for international students

A virtual international graduation and transfer celebration will be held on Wednesday, May 26 at 7 p.m.

To RSVP, click on the invitation: https://sjcc.live/ISPGrad2021

For more information, contact International Counselor/Coordinator Doriann Tran.

All district employee recognition meeting

An all district employee recognition meeting will be held on May 19 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Human Resources Director Dianne Dudek at San Jose-Evergreen Community College District, [email protected]

VSA’s second Annual Graduation Celebration

The Vietnamese Student Association will host its second Annual Graduation Celebration on Friday, May 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Counselor Thuy Cao at [email protected]

Drive through Centennial Commencement Ceremony

SJCC is holding a drive through Centennial Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 21.

All attendees and participants will be in compliance with current health guidelines to maintain safety. Graduates at the main Commencement Area will be able to step out of their vehicle for photos and crossing the stage.

Graduates are highly encouraged to wear academic regalia, if not SJCC branded, colored attire is fine.

Multiple time slots to attend are available: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

To RSVP, click the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/4wWuJULxAG

For more information, contact Director of Student Activities and Development Blake Balajadia at [email protected]

Online tutoring for any SJCC course available online

The Learning Resource Center is providing free online tutoring via Zoom for any SJCC course, they will also provide help with any scholarships or personal statements.

All tutoring is drop in only, the services are available Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more questions please contact:

Tutoring Center: [email protected]

Reading and Writing Center: [email protected]

ESL Lab: [email protected]

For information about Online Tutoring services, view this link:

https://www.sjcc.edu/current-students/library/online-tutoring

Click on the link below to go directly to SJCC peer tutor and faculty schedule:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1RyyYzbm-lHQmsh8XzIxfDVRbe8w4lrxJGPI177AqzQo/edit#gid=0

New Senior Division Administrative Assistant for Milpitas Extension

Tiffany Rodriguez-Tran is the new Senior Division Administrative Assistant for the Milpitas Extension. She is a SJCC alum who earned an AA in liberal arts before transferring to UCLA to earn her BS in cognitive science, later on attending USF to earn her MA in higher education and student affairs. She served as an Outreach and Recruitment Specialist for Student Development and Activities at SJCC for the past three years, Director of College Extension and Administrative Services Michael Mooney wrote in a district wide email.