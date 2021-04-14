‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club’ – Album Review

Coming in with a new record, Lana Del Rey details her love-hate relationship with LA, her dislike for the famous lifestyle and her love for her siblings and idols, such as Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Courtney Love and Stevie Nicks, in her latest album, “Chemtrails Over the Country Club.”

Opening the album with “White Dress,’’ she sings in a raspy voice throughout the song. The song details her pre-fame life, being a waitress bussing tables in her white dress and how she longed for the life she has now, but in the end only to question the fame she has now missing the feeling of her younger life.

Following the opening track comes the title track, “Chemtrails Over the Country Club.’’ The second single from the album, the dreamiest track of them all, paints an Americana, ‘50s story that is easily imaginable by every listener.

Fantasizing about Arkansas, a love for Jesus and a can of gin, ‘‘Tulsa Jesus Freak’’ comes through as one of her favorite types of songs to record, playing with the auto-tune and production being somewhat influenced by hip-hop. She incorporates these elements in her music as seen from fourth album, ‘‘Lust for Life.’’

Lead single ‘‘Let Me Love You like a Woman’’ comes as a surprise for it being a lead single, despite her claiming it to be her favorite song from the album. The track is a soft piano ballad expressing her romantic interest to her lover, pleading for his vulnerability in the relationship.

‘‘Wild at Heart’’ serves as a lovely, slow progressing track discussing the love of being wild and free with her lover. It hints at her loss of love for California and her fame, “But I’m not a star/ I left Calabasas, escaped all the ashes.”

This ties in with the following track, ‘‘Dark but Just a Game’’ a slow guitar riff with piano picking up at the chorus; it talks about how stardom is a whole deal that needs to be played right or else you’ll lose and suffer the consequences.

‘‘Yosemite’’ serves as a fan favorite being rumored to be for her fourth album, three years ago she said it wasn’t quite ready to be released, although it has found a home on this album. The track is a slow guitar melody with lyrics referencing how relationships can stand against the test of time and change much like seasons.

“Breaking Up Slowly’’ features country artist Nikki Lane. The song depicts the tragic story of the “First Lady of Country Music,” by Tammy Wynette. One of the final tracks, ‘‘Dance Til We Die’’ is one of the standout tracks, embodying Fiona Apple while paying homage to her idols in music like Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks and Courtney Love.

The final track ‘‘For Free’’ is simply a Joni Mitchell cover. The track features American Indie artists Zella Day and Weyes Blood. It is somewhat lackluster, especially for an album closer.

Overall, the album gives the traditional nostalgic, vintage and glamorous feeling that any Lana Del Rey album is capable of doing.

The album is seeing widespread acclaim from many media outlets with a few negative reviews, but that has not changed the influence Del Rey has on her audience.

For any music lover, the album is a great way to start listening to alternative music. Each of Del Rey’s songs feel like an entire storyline from start to finish.