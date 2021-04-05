Schools are acquiring more funds for students

Community colleges in California are receiving money to help students in need

The district has been given a total of $1.4 million.

San Jose City College and Evergreen Valley College are both receiving additional aid to support students during the pandemic.

Regarding the 2021 Immediate Action Budget Package, Joseph Chesmore​, the Executive Director of Fiscal Services, said that the district has been given a total of $1.4 million.

The $1.4 million will be distributed equally between the two schools in each allocation. The three allocations are the District, Calfresh Outreach and Outreach and Marketing Resources.

This will help with student aid, outreach materials, equipment needs, the Student Ambassador Program, etc.

According to the California Community Colleges Memorandum, the Budget Act of 2021 added an additional $121.1 million in one-time local assistance funds.

Community colleges across California will receive $100 million in emergency financial assistance grants, $3.1 million in support for students applying for Calfresh and $18 million in advocating for bolstering student retention rates and enrollment.

Some criteria that students need to meet are qualifying as low-income students, obtaining a minimum of a 2.0 GPA, currently enrolling in at least 6 semester units, etc.

According to the 2021 Immediate Action Emergency Grants FAQ, students who are enrolled in non-credit courses are eligible, but international students are not.

The FAQ also states that each campus and district may have different awarding criteria, amounts and procedures to equal distribution of money to students.

While there is no deadline to spend the funds, it is encouraged that schools distribute it efficiently so that students that need it are well taken care of.

All outreach and marketing activities should be discussed and approved with the Chancellor’s Office.

The Chancellor’s Office also needs to be informed before or on November 15 regarding how the funds were used among each school.