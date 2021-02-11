Maintaining creativity during pandemic

An insight on how students adjust to the lockdown and its restrictions

Isabella Morrison, a 18-year-old student at Milpitas High School and San Jose City College, playing her electric guitar in her bedroom, Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

As COVID-19 worsens every day, the virus has also struck a lot of student creators at San Jose City College.

Lidia Rocha, a 20-year-old student, majoring in liberal arts and humanities at SJCC, said she has felt the pandemic restricts her from creating her fullest potential of art.

“COVID has somewhat made me lose some passion; as I love photography and it’s really hard to go out and set up photoshoots,” Rocha said.

It can be quite challenging for her to find public places that are open and comfortable enough to shoot, she said.

“Most parks are closed and many models I like to work with prefer to stay at home. I’ve attempted to do photoshoots at home or around my neighborhood, but it’s not the same as working with people,” she said.

While students are finding alternative ways to continue their work, Xzander Smith, a-20-year-old videography major, said in a Zoom interview that there was a moment during the pandemic when he questioned how much his interest was lost.

“COVID-19 initially slowed me down and even made me rethink pursuing videography during the pandemic. I was able to overcome the initial bump and catch a groove as time went on,” Smith said.

He said he is doing his best to maintain his health while he continues shooting videos.

“Currently I’ve been able to capitalize off of my situation by leveraging the amount of free time I have on my hands,” Smith said.

The limited spaces he worked with inspired him to think outside of the box and become more adjustable to what he had, he said.

COVID-19 isn’t just hindering students here at SJCC, according to an article published in the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 11, about 2.3 million people lost jobs in creative industries nationwide.

Isabella Morrison, an 18-year-old student attending both Milpitas High School and SJCC, said, “I’m lucky that songwriting is such an individual activity! I make my songs with GarageBand and my two guitars and I sing over them myself with headphones, so the need to be in a studio isn’t something I’ve experienced.”