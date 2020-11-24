Tips on how to register for spring 2021 classes

Registration for intersession and spring 2021 semesters will be online because of health risks imposed by COVID-19. You cannot register in person at the Admission and Records Office at this time. Still, the A&R Office is open virtually and is available to help you with the registration process. Call during regular business hours or email them.

Talk to a counselor and get help in creating an educational plan. Do not forget to make a counseling appointment early.

Make sure you know your registration priority and register as soon as you are able.

Before registering, update your ED Goals in the MyWeb portal.

Clear any holds before trying to register. You may contact A&R if you need help on this. Also, make sure that you meet the prerequisites of the course.

You no longer need Add Codes. But if the term already started, you would need an authorization code. You can only get one from your instructors.

Do not miss the deadline to add classes. Check the academic calendar and important dates.

If you still need help registering online, check out the SJCC website for more information.