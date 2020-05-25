Research-backed+tips+to+manage+menstrual+cycle

Menstruating women can use natural remedies and healthy eating habits to avoid painful periods.

It is vital for women, nonbinary and transgender men to maintain a diet that supports their bodily processes.

At the beginning of a period, an individual may experience muscle contractions and cramping.

According to “Using Foods Against Menstrual Pain,” by The Physician’s Committee, a nonprofit research organization, this painful symptom is because of female sex hormones’ behaving abnormally while building the cells that make up the lining of the uterus.

In order to lessen complications in the cell layer, individuals who frequently experience cramping should eat foods that are low in fat and high in fiber preceding the bleeding period.

Some of these foods are categorized into vegetables, beans, fruits and whole grains. It is best to maintain this diet throughout the menstrual cycle.

Another way to reduce cramping is to utilize the free autonomous sensory meridian response audio tracks on YouTube. A specific example of period pain relief are isochronic binaural beats, which focus on easing cramps through meditation.

A common way to reduce abdominal discomfort is by using a heating pad or hot water bottle. It relaxes muscles and encourages proper blood flow.

Homeopathic remedies are a natural symptom lessener for menstruation.

According to Boiron,a manufacturer of homeopathic products, black cohosh or cimicifuga racemosa is a great herbal root remedy for those with cramps. University of Rochester Medical Center confirms that black cohosh can be used to treat muscle tension before and during menstruation.

Bloating and intestinal issues are also a likely occurrence during a bleeding period. According to nutrition book “The Grain Brain Whole Life Plan” by David Perlmutter, a mucus layer lines every individual’s gut that regulates inflammation.

In order to help a body work with this gut bacteria, consume prebiotic fiber throughout the month. Spices like garlic and onion, fruits like strawberries and bananas, whole grain like wheat and quinoa are all foods that support a healthy intestinal system.

Some individuals suffer from mental health issues, like mood swings, right before or during their period. According to Psychology Today, the gut has its own nervous system, which sends information to the brain through the vagus nerve.

It is possible to influence the brain positively through healthy eating habits throughout the month. For example, consuming foods or supplements with butyric acids, like full-fat dairy products, can improve mental health.