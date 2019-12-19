Hiking to one the best views in Yosemite Valley

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

One of the most breathtaking sights in Yosemite Valley is the 3,000-foot granite wall, El Capitan.

For some, “I want to touch it,” is the immediate reaction to the stunning skeptical but getting to the base of El Capitan is not as easy as just following a marked trail. There are many ways to get to the wall and this is by far the easiest.

First, be sure to park in the Northside parking area. Then you will follow the trail that is marked, “nose to southwest face.”

After following that for about .3 miles you will find yourself about 300 yards from the face of El Capitan.

This is where things get interesting.

From here, look for a dry creek bed with the same sign that reads, “nose to southwest face.”

From there, follow the dried creek as the views of El Capitan begin to get better and better. Soon you will find yourself right up against the wall. This is where an extra 100 yards of hiking makes all the difference.

Once at the wall’s face, follow along the left side of the wall for about 150 feet, turn around to your right side and climb the rocks. This leads to a big flat spot directly at the base where all of Yosemite Valley is visible including the sheet mass of El Capitan.