A free app for creating podcasts

Spreaker is a free podcaster creator app and can be used in building your platform’s listener count.

Your Podcast home gives you everything you need to create, distribute and monetize your podcast.

Spreaker Studio is for all levels of podcasters. Two things needed are the Spreaker Podcast Studio app and the Spreaker Podcast Radio app.

You can choose to record or go live.

The most popular plan is Broadcaster, according to the Spreaker website, totaling $18 a month billed yearly or $20 a month billed monthly.

The Free Speech plan is always free and gives you up to 15 minutes per live podcast.

Professional and Enterprise options are offered. Enterprise provides up to 2 different 24/7 live stream options and more.

Visit the Spreaker website to navigate plans and pricing.

Spreaker Studio can be downloaded to a mobile desktop computer, tablet and or smartphone.

This app is a useful tool especially for those taking the radio broadcasting 042 class.