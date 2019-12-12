Juice Wrld dead at 21

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Jarad Anthony Higgins, American rapper known professionally as Juice WRLD, was pronounced dead on Dec. 8 after suffering a medical emergency at Chicago’s Midway International airport.

Higgins turned 21 on Dec. 2.

Less than a week after his birthday, the popular rapper died after having a seizure at the hospital, according to the police.

The world was stunned by the sudden death.

TMZ, NBC News, ABC News, Rolling Stone, Complex News, AP News, USA Today, CNN, The New York Times and more reported the news.

“Wow I can’t believe this R.I.P Juice WRLD. Prayers up for his family,” wrote rapper, Juicy J.

“I can’t believe it you were such a sweet soul. I’ll remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice.” wrote Ellie Goulding, singer-songwriter.

“Rip Juice so sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artist,” said Lil Nas X, American rapper.

“Man, so sad. I pray you meet the lord above. RIP Young King,” said rapper, Fat Joe.

“Really shocked and sad to find out Juice WRLD passed away and so young too. A reminder that life can be over any moment. Be kind to one another,” said Zedd, German-Russian record producer.

“Wow I cannot believe this. Rip my brother Juice WRLD,” said Lil Yachty, American rapper.

“Terrible news about the young man Juice WRLD. We share Dec. 2 as our arrival day. Gone way to soon. Life is precious,” said Action Bronson, American rapper.

“I would like to see all the younger talent live longer. I hate waking up hearing another story filled with blessings was cut short,” said rapper, Drake.

Juice WRLD was the most streamed, liked and reposted on Soundcloud, with hit songs “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are the Same” peaked the Billboard charts in March.

Juice WRLD was signed to Interscope Records in March 2018. Juice WRLD was influenced by the 1992 film “Juice.”