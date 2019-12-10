Ice skating in Downtown San Jose

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Downtown Ice opened its doors to the public on Nov. 15. The rink will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from noon to midnight, and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. until Jan. 15, 2020.

Prices range from $15-$18; $15 for kids 10 and under, seniors and those in the military. The general admission fee is $18, which includes skate rental. The ice rink is located between the San Jose Museum of Art and the Fairmont Hotel on 120 S. Market St.

For more information, visit: downtownicesj.com