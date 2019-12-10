Ice skating in Downtown San Jose

What to do for the holidays

Andrea Meza Flores, Times Staff
December 10, 2019

Downtown Ice opened its doors to the public on Nov. 15. The rink will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from noon to midnight, and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. until Jan. 15, 2020.

Prices range from $15-$18; $15 for kids 10 and under, seniors and those in the military. The general admission fee is $18, which includes skate rental. The ice rink is located between the San Jose Museum of Art and the Fairmont Hotel on 120 S. Market St.

For more information, visit: downtownicesj.com

