Internet safety

October is National Cybersecurity Safety month. The internet is a way to learn loads of information and meet new people.

However, the internet can be just as harmful as it is helpful.

It is no surprise now that there is always someone, somewhere, watching everything we do through the internet or through our devices such as phones, tablets and computers.

So here are some things you can do to stay safe;

Use strong passwords for all your accounts.

Passwords are really all that keep your information safe. So try to use ones that would be hard for someone to guess. Also, try not to use the same password for all your accounts. If you have an iPhone you can set it up to suggest a password for you that is usually a combination of letters and numbers.

Keep your technology updated.

Keeping tech up to date makes it harder for your information to be compromised.

Be Careful what you post online.

This tip is more for real world safety. Holding back from posting about the trip until you are home will keep you and your home safe. If you post about how you are across the world it will let others know your house is empty.

Guard your phone.

Phones today have basically become mini versions of the people who own them. 58% of American Adults own smartphones, according to Homeland Securities “Stop. Think. Connect.” Toolkit on https://.dhs.gov/stopthinkconnect-toolkit

If you leave your phone in an open place someone could easily get almost every bit of information in your phone in seconds. Make sure your phone has a passcode and that it locks as soon as you make the screen dark.

These tips are some of the things you can do to protect yourself when it comes to cybersecurity. You can also google “Stop. Think. Connect.” for more information about your safety online.

And remember that what you put online, stays online.