You are not alone
September 3, 2019
When the tides rise up and surface in your chest
and the dark hues threaten to send you over
look to the world for a loving shoulder
for a place that you can rest
distress with all the reasons you are blessed
progress into the sea of culture
the ocean is vast
yet it connects us all together
when you feel alone
place a hand on your breast
feel your warm breath
and surrender to the unknown
let the moonlight guide you home
Nikkole Vanderwege, 20, is a media arts major at San Jose City College
