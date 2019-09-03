You are not alone

Nikkole Vanderwege, Times Contributor
September 3, 2019

When the tides rise up and surface in your chest

and the dark hues threaten to send you over

look to the world for a loving shoulder

for a place that you can rest

distress with all the reasons you are blessed

progress into the sea of culture

the ocean is vast

yet it connects us all together

when you feel alone

place a hand on your breast

feel your warm breath

and surrender to the unknown

let the moonlight guide you home

Nikkole Vanderwege, 20, is a media arts major at San Jose City College

