Game of Thrones’ battle of the dead

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Just a heads up, if you haven’t seen the episode I’m going to spoil it.

It took eight years for the Night King and his army of the dead to finally reach Winterfell and the wait was worth it. This episode may go down in history as Game of Thrones’ best fight scene because it was visually appealing and it sounded great.

The first few minutes of the episode set the mood for the entire episode when the entire Dothraki horde charged at the army of the dead, arakhs blazing, and died.

After all the Dothraki were killed, the Army of the Dead breached the fire trenches and made their way into Winterfell. The North was vastly outnumbered and many of the defenders died, including Lyanna Mormont who stabbed a Giant in the eye with dragonglass.

Around this time, Arya Stark made her way into the castle because she became overwhelmed by the dead. Once she was safely inside the castle and inside the library, her blood drips gave her away. She then retreated down some corridors until she ran into Sandor Clegane and Beric Dondarrion. Beric Dondarrion then died saving both Arya and Clegane which allowed them to catch up with Melisandre who later dies in the episode.

While all of this was going on Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow were flying around on dragons lighting stuff up. Eventually they flew into the Night King and he fell off Daenerys’ dead dragon, Viserion. Jon Snow also fell off and then somehow survived the Night King’s newly erected dead army.

The show then made its way to the crypts where Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister had been hiding out. They too had to deal with the dead because they were in the crypts, where dead people are buried.

Things were not looking good for the living despite the fact that everything looked good visually. The music that was playing when Theon charged the Night King made his death even harder to bear.

Just when things couldn’t get any worse, Arya Stark came out of nowhere and did some kind of knife drop to kill the Night King and his army of the Dead.

Overall 10/10