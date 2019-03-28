SJCC track team is making a come back
Continuous improvement
March 28, 2019
San Jose City College Track and Field team is off to a great start after being brought back to San Jose City College’s campus for the second year. They competed in the Kim Dyst invitational at California State University Stanislaus March 1-3. The meet included a mixture of CCCAA, NCAA Div 2 and NAIA schools.
Coach Steven Nelson showed pride in how well his team has been doing. In stating the men’s times, he said, “Jomar Belena ran 10.93 in his season opener taking 3rd in the 100m. Kyler Spindola placed 4th in the 800 at 1:58.71. Alan
Ibarra placed 8th in the Discus at 133’11.” With such excitement Nelson said, “The women saw Angela Ruiz climb up the SJCC all-time top 10 list with a huge P .R of 146’ in the Hammer passing out the girls in the session so far. Along with Alexis Smith and Felicity Tomasaka both having their personal best in the Hammer and 5000 (34.30 for Smith and 21.59 for Felicity).”
Nelson shows excitement and a sense of drive for this season in saying, “SJCC will go back to some hard training for a few weeks before competing next in the College of San Mateo Pre-State meet competition on Saturday March 23 in San Mateo.”
