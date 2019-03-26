Rihanna’s importance is about more than pop culture

In case the daily reminder had not made its way: we are living in the age of Rihanna. In this age we have the ability to tap a screen and view photos of Rihanna in real time.

On the morning of Sept. 5, 2016 we awoke to Rihanna on the streets of New York City at 7 in the morning feeding pigeons in her Saint Laurent’s structured, heart- shaped fur cape living in all of her driven greatness.

What a year, but the success of her eighth studio album, ANTI came three whole years ago, so how and why does Rihanna stay on our minds and in our feeds so fervently?

Jenny Gathright wrote for NPR’s Turning The Tables that Rihanna Is The 21st Century’s Most Influential Musician. Gathright emphasizes that Rihanna’s worth is more about the way she has shaped music that is as essential as air, than about her relatable personality appeal.