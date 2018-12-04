Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The destiny of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was left unclear after director Bryan Singer left the film. Many critics thought the film would result in a biopic catastrophe, while the general public has received the film very positively.

Many have complained about the veracity of the script and the fact that the film does not pay attention to Mercury’s (Rami Malek) bisexuality, but rather his straight relationship to Mary Austin (Lucy Boyton). It is necessary to understand, as a viewer, that films cannot be a hundred percent accurate, and sometimes it is necessary to make modifications that favor the style and transition of the story, such as how the band was actually formed, how Freddie and Mary met, Freddie’s relationship with the other band members and how the songs were actually written.

Regarding his relationship to Mary, the film does present them as lovers, as it happened in real life, but it also portrays their relationship turned into friendship after Freddie confesses to her that he is bisexual. Mary Austin was one of Mercury’s closest friends, so it’s natural for the film to portray her as an important part of his life.

The film did address Mercury’s realization of his bisexuality, while leaving some situations ambiguous, given the fact that it is unknown if these events did occur in real life.

It also shows his relationship to Jim Hutton, his last partner before he passed away in 1991. Their relationship wasn’t shown with the intensity it deserved, since Jim was an equal component of his life as Mary. It could have done a better job portraying their relationship, because it seemed rather rushed and poorly developed.

There are so many factors to the film, which put together compose one of the strongest contenders for the 2019 Oscars. Rami Malek’s acting is superb. There is not a moment in the film in which he does not completely embody what it means to be Freddie Mercury, even after the controversy of Malek, of Egyptian descent, playing a character of Indian descent.

The costumes, hair and makeup, which when compared to the real costumes and makeup really gives more realism to the film. They also really give a sense of the characters’ development.

The musical sequences give out the feeling that the audience is actually experiencing Queen live.

It is noticeable that the songs are lip synced, but not enough to not appreciate Rami Malek’s energy and passion. Queen songs are used to great effect throughout the film. Songs such as “Bohemian Rhapsody”, played after Mercury informs the rest of the band that he has contracted AIDS, resonates strongly during his performance at Live Aid. “Love of my life” played when Mercury confesses his bisexuality to Mary, represents the fact that he did love her, even if he wasn’t attracted to her.

The film was a rollercoaster of emotions, the audience will laugh, cry, laugh and cry a little more. The legacy of Freddie Mercury lives on as the story of his life as a member of Queen is told to the world.