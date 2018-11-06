Thanksgiving timeline
November 6, 2018
- 1621-Native Americans save Plymouth Rock Pilgrims from starving to death, they celebrate with a three day feast.
- 1863-President Abraham Lincoln makes Thanksgiving Day the last Thursday in November. Following presidents do so annually.
- 1920-NFL founded, plays a Thanksgiving Day game.
- 1924-Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is established.
- 1939- FDR puts the Thanksgiving Day on the 2nd to last Thursday of November.
- 1941-Congress makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday.
- 1987-Ronald Reagan Pardons his turkey.
