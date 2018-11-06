The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

Thanksgiving timeline

Kayne Gallegos, Times Staff
November 6, 2018
  • 1621-Native Americans save Plymouth Rock Pilgrims from starving to death, they celebrate with a three day feast.
  • 1863-President Abraham Lincoln makes Thanksgiving Day the last Thursday in November. Following presidents do so annually.
  • 1920-NFL founded, plays a Thanksgiving Day game.
  • 1924-Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is established.
  • 1939- FDR puts the Thanksgiving Day on the 2nd to last Thursday of November.
  • 1941-Congress makes Thanksgiving a federal holiday.
  • 1987-Ronald Reagan Pardons his turkey.
