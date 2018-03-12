The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times

We brought back a dozen!

Times staff win big at CCMA

Editor Benjamin Castro has four awards, but only two hands.

Joeanna Lopez

Editor Benjamin Castro has four awards, but only two hands.

March 12, 2018
Filed under Briefs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Times swept up 12 awards from Long Beach at the 2018 California College Media Association Awards on Saturday, March 3. Six former and present staff members received recognition for their work for the paper, in categories including editorial writing, photography, ad design, illustration and social media use.

 

First Place“Best B&W Advertisement” – Benjamin Castro

First Place“Best Sports Photograph” – Benjamin Castro

Second Place“Best Illustration Cartoon” – Magnolia Lonera

Second Place“Best Special Issue/ Section” – Times Staff

Second Place“Best Infographic” – Benjamin Castro

Second Place“Best Photo Illustration” – Benjamin Castro

Second Place“Best Online Ad” – Benjamin Castro

Third Place“Best Editorial” – Jordan Elliott

Third Place“Best Non-Breaking News Story” – Anne Caillat

Third Place“Best Use of Social Media for Single Story” – Patrick Jenkins

Honorable Mention “Best Headline Portfolio” – Times Staff

Honorable Mention“Best Social Media Platform” – Jordan Elliott, Rudrik Suthar

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
Translate »
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956
We brought back a dozen!