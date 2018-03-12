Arming teachers in schools?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

President Trump suggested the idea of arming teachers in the wake of 17 deaths in a mass shooting on Feb. 14, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Only the teachers highly trained to manipulate weapons should be allowed to carry guns, in exchange these teachers would receive a pay bonus, Trump said.

Angel Coronado, 27, communication major, thinks that it is not a bad idea to give protection to the teachers but to arm them with ammunition and guns would be an extreme way to take action.

“We should think about preventative causes and teachers having weapons as the last resort,” Coronado said. “That idea should just be out of the question until it’s really necessary.”

Dorothy Holland, 38, communication major, agrees with more security on school campuses but not with armed teachers because they could be uncomfortable carrying guns.

“The teachers already have a lot of stress and a lot of responsibility with students to try to compose, to have a gun, no one may not even be comfortable with the gun,” Holland said. She also mentioned the fact that the teachers’ job is to teach students.

“They are there to teach and not there to be super heroes, or try to feel like they have to save someone’s life,” Holland said.

The news of the shooting was, for some students, not surprising in the wake of so many other shootings.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen it before … These things are getting so common,” general education student Carlos Pinal, 32, said. “It’s not the first time, and it’s probably not going to be the last.”

The responsibility for this trend of gun violence, broadcasting major Daniel Habteyes (alias D-Money) said, belongs to everyone.

“We have to point fingers at ourselves and take the time to learn, educate ourselves about guns, how to use them, how to store them, and what they are good for and what they are not good for,” Habteyes said.

SJCC faculty members reacted too. Political science professor Lisa Herrington said she appreciates having security guards on campus, but that as a teacher she would not carry a gun.

“I became a single Mother when my kids were four, three and 15 months old,” Herrington said, relating to the need for security at home and at school. “I developed a few rules for survival … one of which was: no alcohol or guns in the house.”