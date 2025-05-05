SJCC Embraces Diversity At Spring Cultural Festival

San Jose City College students and faculty gathered for the Spring Cultural Festival on April 30. The festival aimed to celebrate cultural pride and connection.

“Events like this are important to bring everybody together because these people are what make America great,” said Sam Llenos, a Filipino student. She was among several performers at the festival, and sang Pantropiko, a song by the Filipino girl group BINI.

“Culture is something to be proud of and not to be ashamed of,” she added.

Traditional dances were held on stage. The Vietnamese Student Association performed a fan dance, and the Latinx Unity Zone, or LUZ, did baile folklórico. Attendees also participated in water activities hosted by the Burmese Student Association, or BURSA.

“I’m here because I love my people and the club,” said BURSA club member Htut Hlaing, a computer engineering major. He was adorned in a longyi, a traditional Burmese skirt-like garment.

Members of the art club were also in attendance, some of whom were selling their artwork at the event. One of them was Madhi Lee, a marketing major who showcased painted marker drawings.

“Bringing queerness and Blackness to my art is really important to me,” she said. “I just always really wanted to show the art that I always really wanted to see.”

The club showcased different forms of art media, including crocheted items. Sylvia Gonzalez, a counseling major, has always loved to crochet. She began to lean into it more after the death of her daughter and a difficult spinal injury. One of her pieces included a red heart embellished with wings.

“My heart is flying with her love,” Gonzalez said, in reference to her daughter. She also brought along pieces from her 9-year-old niece, Cora, whom she inspired to start crochet.

“Even if I end up not selling any of my artwork, it’s good to meet up and catch up with all the other vendors and see how their art is progressing,” said Sophia Perez, the art club’s secretary. For her, the event was about more than just selling items.

Attendees were also welcomed with traditional food from around the world, such as fried tofu, samosas, egg rolls and garlic noodles. Tickets for free shaved ice were passed out as well.

With multiple executive orders signed by President Trump targeting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, students stressed the importance of events that represent diversity.

“I feel like one of the things that he [Trump] isn’t realizing is how important it is for people to come together,” said Min Trinh, a mechanical engineering student, “especially because America is built upon immigrants and diversity.”