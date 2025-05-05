How Shrinking Class Sizes Affect Students

San Jose City College offers, “diverse programs designed to expedite your graduation,” with a variety of majors and classes available, but what happens when things go wrong?

Some students are facing delayed transfer and graduation because of reduced class availability.

Zaira Meza and Erica Ciprez are second and third year Bio-Chem majors who noticed a problem during registration for the fall 2025 semester. When course options were posted a few days before the registration period, Meza realized that Bio 4B was only offered at SJCC in the spring. For fall, the class could only be taken at Evergreen Valley College, SJCC’s sister school. It merely offered one section, which conflicted with another class. With time ticking, Meza did what she could.

“So I started a petition, not just for my case but for all the other students as well who are also realizing this,” Meza said.

“In order for our voices to be heard, we have created a petition for those willing to take a stand,” it reads. The petition started in mid-March and has gained 55 signatures thus far.

Meza has also met with the dean and the Associated Student Government, who have considered the issue. At the time of publishing, no official changes have been made.

Meza and Ciprez are concerned about students being out of the loop when it comes to class availability, even for those required for their major. Both of them said that more needs to be done to keep students aware. Meza suggested letting new students know when and what classes are available during their first registration.

“The Dean needs to realize the student’s voice is most important,” said Ciprez.

Karen Hurst, a professor in the math and science department, is the instructor for Bio 4A. She said that there are legitimate reasons for gaps in courses.

“If we don’t have enough students sign up for a class, it gets canceled,” she said. “A section of 4B was canceled one semester … at the last minute due to low enrollment.”

Hurst has noticed low enrollment rates since the pandemic, which creates a layered issue. Students are left to discover gaps in class availability too late, creating educational delays, and instructors risk losing their classes if they can’t fill their classrooms.

Regardless, Hurst said she supports Meza’s petition and believes change can be made.

“I know that student pressure helped to reinstate some canceled classes during the past intersession,” she said, “So I think this effort has a chance to influence Bio 4B as well.”