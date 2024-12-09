The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times
City College Times
City College Times

College Dance Team Delivers Three Dazzling Performances

Levi Balbuena, ReporterDecember 8, 2024
Levi Balbuena
Members of SJCC’s dance team rehearsing “Die 4 U” on stage on Nov. 20,inside the campus theater.

Playlist Shuffle is a student-led dance performance that was held in the Theater with nightly events from Nov. 21-23.

It featured 16 performances, 14 of which were fully made by student choreographers and ranged from various genres of dance, from artistic, to country-western, to hip-hop.

The performance showcased students’ skills and served as an extension of the spring 2024 choreography class, with the entire piece being their own creation.

Nexx Escobedo, a third-year dance team member and child development major, commented on being a choreographer, “It was a spur of the moment thing, I had pieces I wanted to do… I was like, oh this is fun!”

Longterm, Escobedo wants this performance to help with her future plans of teaching children to dance.

The dance program is headed by Amber McCall, who has been with San Jose City College for 17 years as full-time faculty, and has led the choreography performance since 2011.

During opening night, McCall gave a small speech to the audience of family and friends, in which she trusted the audience to do something special for the performers.

McCall asked to put away all devices and cameras and enjoy the moment.

“There’s a difference between watching something live and watching it through a video, there’s a detachment … I don’t think we even realize it happens sometimes. I want people to engage in the art form that is happening in front of them.”

Given that, the audience was full of energy and support, as their applause resounded for the performers in front of them.

Even the performers were full of support for one another. Megan Drake-Merklinghaus spoke on what happens backstage.

“Everyone is so supportive, even if you mess up, they’re like

‘Oh no you did great the audience won’t know!’ and it’s just such great energy.”

Jenna Hernandez, a close friend of Drake-Merklinghaus spoke about how committed she is to the arts, “She’s double — no, she’s triple-timing it, with school, this performance and the musical we are in together down by South Bay. She’s pretty impressive!”

Overall, the energy was high that night and McCall might have the reason why.

“I think dance is community, it celebrates joy, it can express sorrow, fear, frustrations, and political issues. It brings people together.”

