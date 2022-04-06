Speical guests at KJCC

Visits from real-life broadcasters who are former Jaguars

The Broadcasting 42 class received a double-dose of visits from real-life broadcasters on March 30. “Indiana Al” Breiten from San Jose’s country radio station KRTY (95.3 FM) was a special guest at the campus radio station KJCC. Breiten got his start at KJCC back in 1993. A re-broadcast of Breiten’s interview can be heard at www.kjcclive.com throughout the weekend of April 2-3. “Indiana Al” Breiten with student radio engineer Gabe Cavarro

“Indiana Al” Breiten from San Jose’s country radio station KRTY 95.3 FM was a special guest at the campus radio station KJCC. Breiten was once a student at San Jose City College, and he got his start at KJCC back in 1993.

On the same day, KPIX-TV 5 reporter Len Ramirez stopped by SJCC to interview students about the current enrollment decline at community colleges. He conducted several interviews at the Student Center. Ramirez is an SJCC alum who got his start in journalism at the City College Times newspaper.