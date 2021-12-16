SJCC gets into the winter spirit with the Holiday Social

The SJCC community gather together for some holiday spirit as the semester comes to a end

Staff can be seen waiting for their number to be potentially called during the Holiday Social’s raffle, on Dec. 9.

SJCC held a Holiday Social this year, while being COVID safe, keeping social distance and having masks on. This Holiday Social was put on by the Professional Development Committee and the President’s Office.

“I’m happy we were able to have our annual holiday party in person, while following our protocols and keeping our mask on indoors and outdoors while everybody was having a good time celebrating our jaguar community,” said President Rowena Tomaneng. “Every season is a belonging season,” she says, “What I really liked about the event today is the theme is really about fostering a culture of belonging here at SJCC.”

The Holiday Social included light refreshments and a raffle where staff in attendance could have the chance to win some gift baskets.

“It was a good event, although not a big event, but it was just enough to bring folks together and out of the office to enjoy the climate and energy of everybody.” said Lamel Harris, Dean of Kinesiology and the athletic director here at SJCC

Along with faculty and staff, there were a few students who attended the event as well.

ASG President Francis Seludo said, “It’s great to have all the faculty back on campus and this is at least one step closer to having everybody back together.”