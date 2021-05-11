Dancing Feelings Event

“Our choreographers and dancers have embraced the virtual format in creative ways in order to express themselves and their art during this year of remote learning,” Abohatab said.

“San Jose City College Dance Department is proud to present Dancing Feelings, a showcase of contemporary dance video works created by students, faculty, alumni and guests,” dance instructor Carol Abohatab wrote.

Preparation for this event took place over the duration of the campus closure.

“Our choreographers and dancers have embraced the virtual format in creative ways in order to express themselves and their art during this year of remote learning,” Abohatab said.

Those who wish to attend this free screening on Wednesday, May 12 at 7:30pm will be able to join via Zoom or Facebook, on the SJCC Dance Program Facebook page, invite your students, friends and family!

Zoom meeting ID: 99457224414

Password: SJCCdance

“In lieu of ‘applause’ the audience can respond to dances in real-time in the Zoom chat window or through Facebook Live comments!” Abohatab wote.

The program will run between 35-45 minutes.

“Many of our students have worked hard to learn the editing process for videography, which has become and will likely remain a prevalent way to present choreography going forward. There’s nothing like a live performance, and we are looking forward to that in the future, but we are so very proud of how they have engaged in this process to continue to do what they love,” Abohatab wrote.

If you’re in need of closed captioning services or any other accommodations, please contact Edina Rutland, [email protected], as soon as possible so your request may be reviewed,” Abohatab wrote, “we hope you can join us.”