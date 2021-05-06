Some have faced obstacles with transportation and interactions

For some the pandemic served as a negative experience, as for others, pandemic helped get distance from the society

Drea Lucio, a media arts major at SJCC, said the pandemic certainly has felt very isolating, and they found it difficult to keep in touch with others.

“I had one or two friends that would come over as quarantine buddies … but my anxiety about the possible exposure increased,” Lucio said.

Lucio had completely cut off interactions with her friends, they said.

“Things are getting a little better now, and I see my best friend a few times a month as well as my family after getting tested for COVID,” Lucio said.

Lucio’s transportation was primarily affected by the pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, I used electric scooters, public transportation or rides with friends/family for larger errands,” they said.

Lucio has limited trips outside as well.

“These days I don’t really leave my apartment unless absolutely necessary, occasionally my mom or best friend will give me rides,” they said.

While Lucio felt isolated, Isaac Flores, a second-year student at SJCC thought otherwise.

“The pandemic hasn’t really affected my socialization at all,” Flores said.

Not every student has dealt with stress or anxiety as a result of the pandemic.

“I felt a little more comfortable socializing with others virtually than in person,” he said.

Although Flores hasn’t really been affected by the pandemic socially, Jodi Cobb, a media arts major, had a different experience.

“Like anyone else who follow the rules in this pandemic, it’s been hard to see family and friends,” Cobb said

Cobb had dealt with a death in the family in the past year.

“When my older brother died this past year, our family was not able to gather together to comfort one another,” she said.

Cobb feels that the pandemic is unconventional, she said.

“It is terrible to lose a family member, then to have an unconventional situation where you can’t be together with others, it’s really awful,” Cobb said.

Cobb said this type of situation can compound the grief you feel.

“It makes you feel isolated,” she said, “when you deeply need to be with your family and close friends.”