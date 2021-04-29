Everyone should get vaccinated as soon as possible

Getting vaccinated is an opportunity and privilege that many should take, not only does it keep the person safe, but others around them.

As of April 19, COVID-19 vaccines became available for everyone 16+.

Before this, the shot was only accessible to essential workers.

There has been controversy debating if people should get vaccinated or not, one main reason being that it was created in such a short amount of time.

Money and resources were two big contributors to the vaccine being produced.

With the urgency of a cure, lots of money was given to come out with a solution. The technology that was used to form the vaccine already existed, hard work and time just had to be applied.

Heathline, a website that provides health information, reported that researchers around the world worked on the vaccine for several months. It took months to review the data collected and perform trials.

The site quoted Lynlee Burton, head of center for vaccines at PRA Health Sciences, “There are so many people who have worked so hard that we don’t always know about.”

People should not have any doubts about getting the vaccine because it has been tested and researched thoroughly.

According to Yale Medicine, the Pfizer vaccine has an efficacy rate of 95% in preventing COVID-19 symptoms in those who have yet to contract the virus. The Moderna vaccine has a 94.1% efficacy rate.

Although a person that is vaccinated can still get sick, the severity of symptoms are low and the chances of getting admitted into a hospital isn’t high.

Getting vaccinated will help slow down the spread of the virus because it prevents others around us from getting infected.

CDC, The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that none of the vaccines that are available contain the live virus of COVID-19 in the vaccine.

CDC reported, “COVID-19 vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Sometimes this process can cause symptoms, such as fever.”

After getting the vaccine, there are short term symptoms that are bearable such as headaches, chills, muscle aches, drowsiness and fatigue. These minor symptoms are definitely more susceptible than risking one’s life to a deadly virus.

