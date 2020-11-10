SJCC student journalists honored among NorCal’s best

The City College Times, the student media at San Jose City College, received 15 awards at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges’ Virtual Fall Conference on Nov. 6-8.

About 217 students, faculty and staff, representing 30 community colleges in California attended the online conference, JACC President Cecilia Deck said. In addition, representatives from three CSU transfer institutions had virtual tables, and a variety of workshop presenters offered 26 sessions, including the keynote with Steve Padilla of the Los Angeles Times.

Brennon Dixson, a former City College Times editor in 2014-2015 and a current reporter at Santa Monica Daily Press, was one of the speakers at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges conference.

Here is the list of awards:

On-the-Spot Editorial Cartoon, honorable mention, Magnolia (Tarrb) Lonero

Photo Illustration, fourth place, Steve Hill

Informational Graphic, fourth place, Magnolia (Tarrb) Lonero, Jason Lin, Nhu Miu Dang

Illustration, second place, Andrea Karla Meza Flores

Illustration, honorable mention, Jayatri Bhattacharya

Editorial Cartoon, first place, Andrea Karla Meza Flores

Editorial Cartoon, honorable mention, Jayatri Bhattacharya

Opinion Writing, fourth place, Krissy Dawn

Profile Feature Writing, honorable mention, Steve Hill

Profile Feature Writing, honorable mention, Junjie Qiu

Feature Photo, second place, Joeanna Lopez

Feature Photo, honorable mention, Joeanna Lopez

News Photo, honorable mention, Forrest Canton

Sports Feature Photo, first place, Jason Lin

Photo-Story Essay, honorable mention, Jason Lin and Joeanna Lopez

The awards are for students’ work published in fall 2019 and spring 2020. One of the awards is for the on-the-spot, live contest during the conference that was held via Zoom and QiqoChat platforms.

The next JACC conference will be March 18-20.