Academic+Senate+approves+adoption+of+new+grading+software

During the May 19 Academic Senate meeting, members discussed various topics pertaining to the college.

Members proposed Zoom tutorials for students with the goal of explaining how to add classes, as this process can be rather confusing.

Three committees are searching for volunteers, those being the Faculty Screening, MSC Screening and Standing Task Force committee. Those interested in getting involved should contact the senate.

Teresa Paiz, San Jose City College Admissions and Records director, said that June 1 will be the last day for professors to update and finalize grades for their students.

She recommended any questions be directed to the Admissions and Records Department.

Senate members discussed the possibility of upgrading the website for increasing efficiency for add codes to be used by students to join classes.

eLumen will be adopted as a new software program for grading assignments.