“The Mandalorian” is making people fall in love with Star Wars again.

“The Mandalorian” has become a world phenomenon even though the show only started November 12, 2019.

“”The Mandalorian” had over 100 million demand expressions during the week of November 17 to November 23, according to Parrot Analytics, while “Stranger Things” had 81 million,” wrote Travis Clark in his article on Business Insiders website describing the “dethroning” the popular Netflix show.

With a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 9/10 on IMDB it’s safe to say that people are infatuated with the gun slinging bounty hunter who is played by Pedro Pascal.

The show stars an unnamed Mandalorian as he breaks away with his old bounty hunter ways to help free a bounty of his who turned out to be a 50-year-old baby alien named the Child.

While the Mandalorian is popular with fans, the Child has taken even more of the fame being nicknamed, “Baby Yoda” seeing as he’s the same species as the late Yoda from the Star Wars films.

“Not really a Star Wars fan,” said Administration of Justice major, Ernesto Zapien, 19. “But watching (“The Mandalorian”) has made me want to go back and watch the movies.”

The show is visually appealing, and so far, the story line has been fluid and very well thought out. It seems that each episode is building up to something big at the end of the season that’s going to knock our socks off.

“It is a genuine Star Wars feeling series that dives into a culture of a warrior that fans have always wanted to see explored more;” said Craig Sanner, 28, who graduated from Academy of Art University San Francisco with a degree in movie production. “It combines both a western gunslinger and Japanese ronin story elements together without feeling like either, but rather genuinely a Star Wars story.”