Trump on the run

Yep, we knew the day would come when he’d run (no it’s not a song, but it should be). Impeachment toxicity has the rat running — not only from NY where the Trump traps are everywhere, but from the poisonous press and from Twitter ads, where his ratty false ads are getting smacked down. Soon (as the hearings heat up) he’ll high-tail it from the White House to Mar-A-Lago to hide his bloated, red-faced shame from the American people.

Clinton, who was banished from his bedroom, at least kept governing. And paid off the American debt (DT we just learned has racked up a trillion in one year). And left a surplus in the U.S. Treasury to boot. And never once attributed his success to being an “extremely stable genius” though he was.

Sure, the rat’ll keep pontificating his royal greatness at his rallies, bloodying up his “enemies” with obscenities, bellowing about hoaxes, witch hunts, and Democrat witches out to destroy democracy. But all eyes will be on the courtroom dramas on TV. Nothing like a good IMPEACHMENT spectacle, full of constitutionally charged hand-wringing cliffhangers.

As Trump screams FAKE NEWS ’til he’s blue in the face, I wonder what’ll his self-defining “I am not a crook” (Nixon) line be on Fox? Stay tuned and listen to the lyrics! New songs and New days are a’coming…B. Dylan, anyone?

Novella Simonson is a retired English/ESL professor at San Jose City College. She can be reached at [email protected]