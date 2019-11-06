Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A Historical Black College and University tour was given to San Jose City College and Evergreen Valley College students from Oct. 8th to 13th, allowing them to broaden their college choices and futuring their career.

“I’m interested to see the different HBCUs that are not at my disposal of where I live now. And to see how people that look like me are succeeding in schools that are structured around them and their needs,” said Communications major, Faith Jones.

The tour cost students $90 and included visiting Lincoln University, Bowie State, Norfolk State, Hampton and Howard University.

Eight EVC students and 16 SJCC students attended. The number of students that attended the tour this year allows the transfer rate to go up, along with giving more students the opportunity to see the campus.

This tour gave the students an opportunity to have a cultural learning experience through visiting The National Museum of African American History & Culture, eating some of the southern food in the area and on the last day attending Howard’s homecoming festivities.

“The longevity and the history of the HBCUs create a feeling of unity that gives me a security blanket in having the ability to strive,” said EVC communications major, Hamza Abdullah.

Students on the tour felt welcomed and appreciated by everyone they encountered.

“In this being the first time going on the tour, I can already tell that the African American students would strive on these campuses with the information they are being given. As well as each student is showing excitement and comfort,” said Umoja and general counselor Pamela Turner.

This tour gave the students and counselors the opportunity to see what is offered to incoming transfer students.

“Not being able to go on the tour last year due to lack of funding by Evergreen seemed unfair as our sister college San Jose City was able to, which encouraged me to get in contact with the dean to get this trip rolling for Evergreen,” said EVC media major, Kyrese McGill.

Having EVC students join this year brought up the student transfer rate.

10 students who had attended the HBCU tour in the past transferred to an HBCU, SJCC counselor, Meiko Daire said. Some plan to study at an HBCU for a semester through the UC or CSU and others will attend an HBCU to receive their master’s degree.

“As the biggest barrier in transferring to one is cost, which the vendor that helps organize the tours can help with providing a writing scholarship workshop and a page of scholarships,” Daire said.

“I feel like out here the professors will help to see you strive and provide direct help as they have been in your shoes,” Abdullah said, “The UC and CSU professors have nothing to lose in teaching you.”